On CCTV: Leopard Sneaks Up On Pet Dog In Maharashtra

A CCTV camera captured the entire incident. (Representational)

A leopard entered a residential area in a village in Nashik, Maharashtra, and attacked a pet dog. A video of harrowing incident, the entirety of which was captured on a CCTV camera, has over 20,000 views on Twitter.

#WATCH | Leopard entered a residential area in Mungsare village of Nashik, attacked a pet dog yesterday



(Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/OznDoeQvHR — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

In the video, a black dog wearing a red collar is seen sitting on a low wall. A few seconds later, a leopard appears into frame. While the leopard initially backs off, it runs back and attacks the dog. After a brief tussle, the leopard leaves with the dog in its jaws.

Speaking to news agency, ANI, Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Nashik said, "We appeal to the people of Mungsare village to remain indoors at night as leopard activity has increased in this area. People must remain alert."

Maharashtra | We appeal to the people of Mungsare village to remain indoors at night as leopard activity has increased in this area. People must remain alert: Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Nashik pic.twitter.com/2nPNepXCQi — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

Replying to the video, a Twitter user asked, "Why do they keep their pet dogs outside when they know that a leopard could attack." Another user said, "That's food for leopard. That's how nature works, as gross as it may seem."

Instances of leopards entering residential areas is not uncommon in Nashik. In January this year, a leopard was rescued from a residential area of Nashik city in an operation that lasted eight hours. One person was attacked in the incident.