On CCTV, Bihar Man Shot Dead By Father-In-Law Over 'Love Marriage'

In a shocking case of dishonour killing in Bihar, a man on Sunday shot his son-in-law with help from his son a year after his daughter married a man of a different caste against the family's wishes. The incident is from the Dumraoan village of Buxar district in Bihar.

A CCTV video clip of the incident shows a man getting a shave done at a barber shop when another man standing with his back turned towards the victim suddenly turns and shoots him in the face with a pistol. The victim gets up, seemingly having dodged the bullet, and the barber runs out. The shooter then attacks the victim with what seems like a razor he picked up from the shop. He is then joined by another man with a pistol. He shoots him again in the head and the two attackers drag him to a corner where he falls to the ground. The shooters can then be seen reloading their guns which seem to be stuck, while also physically assaulting the man who lays on the floor motionless. They stomp on his head and kick and punch him repeatedly before leaving. The man's bloodied body can be seen lying in the corner.

(Disturbing and graphic visuals, viewer discretion is advised.)

The victim was identified as Monu Rai, who is the brother of local Municipal Councillor Sonu Rai. The father-in-law Sunil Pathak, a retired army personnel, called the local Superintendent of Police himself and surrendered before the police. His son Dhanu Pathak is also an accomplice in the case.

The police have said preliminary enquiries indicate the man was murdered because of a 'love marriage'. Two people have been identified and the father-in-law has been arrested, they said. The pistol used in the murder has also been recovered.