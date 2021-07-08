On Camera, Woman's Sari Pulled By Rival Party Men Ahead Of UP Rural Polls

The incident took place at Lakhimpur Kheri, around 130 km from Lucknow

A woman is manhandled and her sari is pulled by two men in a disturbing video that emerged today as nominations were filed for local polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The woman who was attacked was a supporter of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and had accompanied a candidate filing her nomination papers for block panchayat polls.

Clashes were reported from more than a dozen places today, said police officer Prashant Kumar.

Voting will take place for 825 block pramukhs or local panchayat leaders on Saturday.

Mr Kumar said security arrangements were made for the filing of nominations but violence was reported from 14 areas.

"We have reports of clashes between groups, papers being snatched... Tough action will be taken against those involved," said the officer.

A lot is at stake in these polls ahead of the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh next year.

The BJP recently scored big in Zila Panchayat presidents' elections. The block pramukh polls will be the last rural elections before the state votes for a new government.

The BJP won 67 seats in the Zila panchayat chairperson election where 75 seats were at stake. The Samajwadi Party won only five seats. The Rashtriya Lok Dal, Jansatta Dal and an independent candidate won a seat each. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party did not fight the polls.

In comparison, back in the same election in 2016, Akhilesh Yadav's party took 60 of the 75 seats.