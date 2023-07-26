On Camera, Woman Trying To Cross Telangana River Slips, Gets Swept Away

The incessant rain in Telangana has claimed one life. A woman was swept away while crossing the Kummaravagu river. She is still missing, sources said. A video from the spot showed a group of women trying to cross the raging waters when the woman, dressed in green, was dragged away by the strong current. An alarm was raised and a few men raced downriver to rescue her.



Nizamabad has received record 46 cm of rain in around eight hours and it is still raining.

The met office had issued a red alert for Telangana from July 25-27 and predicted heavy rainfall in the state.

Yesterday, the state government declared holidays for all educational institutions on Wednesday and Thursday.