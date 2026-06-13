On Camera, Woman Government Staff Stabbed 8 Times In Neck, Back By Colleague In Maharashtra

A 27-year-old woman working in a government office was seriously injured after a man attacked her with a sickle in Maharashtra's Palghar.

The accused, identified as Amol Mule, is a court peon and is currently on the run. Police have launched a search operation and set up a blockade to trace him.

The incident took place on Friday at around 6:15 pm. According to the police, the woman, identified as Snehal Sawant, works in the revenue department at the Palghar district collector's office.

Snehal Sawant was walking on the road when the accused ran towards her from behind and attacked her with a sickle. He repeatedly struck her approximately eight times on the neck, back, shoulders and waist, leaving her seriously injured.

Even after she fell to the ground, the attacker continued to strike her multiple times before fleeing the spot.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby. After the attack, the attacker left his bag and the weapon at the scene and escaped.

A man passing by noticed the injured woman lying on the road and stopped. Within minutes, around eight to ten people gathered at the spot.

The injured woman was initially taken to a rural hospital in Palghar. Due to the severity of her condition, she was later referred to another hospital for further treatment. Her condition is stated to be critical.

After receiving information about the incident, Palghar police reached the spot and began an investigation. A forensic team also visited the site and collected evidence.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh also reached the spot to assess the situation.

Police said the reason behind the attack is not yet clear and further investigation is underway.

Officials have launched a search operation and are trying to trace the accused, who has been on the run since the incident.

(With inputs from Manoj Satvi)