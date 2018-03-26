On Camera, The Chilling Moment A Journalist Was Crushed By Truck

The journalist, a father of two teens, is seen riding his motorcycle when a truck close behind suddenly drives to the left and runs him over.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 26, 2018 16:29 IST
Journalist Sandeep Sharma died after being crushed by the truck

Bhopal:  In horrific CCTV footage from Madhya Pradesh, a journalist riding a two-wheeler vanishes under a truck that runs him over on a fairly busy stretch in Bhind, around 500 km from state capital Bhopal.

Journalist Sandeep Sharma died after being crushed by the truck. The 35-year-old journalist, who worked for a national channel, had been reporting on the powerful sand mafia in the region and had complained to the police about a threat to his life.

The journalist, a father of two teens, is seen riding his motorcycle when a truck close behind suddenly drives to the left and runs him over. The incident reportedly took place just a few metres from a police station.

Sandeep Sharma was believed to be investigating the alleged links between the sand-mining mafia and the police.

On the weekend, two journalists were also killed in Bihar. Navin Nischal, who worked for the daily Daink Bhaskar, and his colleague Vijay Singh, were hit by an SUV that was allegedly driven by a village council head and his son.

The journalists had reportedly had an argument with the village chief and his family. After the incident, they allegedly ran away. A crowd of local people gathered at the spot and set fire to the vehicle.
