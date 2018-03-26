On Camera, The Chilling Moment A Journalist Was Crushed By Truck The journalist, a father of two teens, is seen riding his motorcycle when a truck close behind suddenly drives to the left and runs him over.

Share EMAIL PRINT Journalist Sandeep Sharma died after being crushed by the truck Bhopal: In horrific CCTV footage from Madhya Pradesh, a journalist riding a two-wheeler vanishes under a truck that runs him over on a fairly busy stretch in Bhind, around 500 km from state capital Bhopal.



Journalist Sandeep Sharma died after being crushed by the truck. The 35-year-old journalist, who worked for a national channel, had been reporting on the powerful sand mafia in the region and had complained to the police about a threat to his life.



The journalist, a father of two teens, is seen riding his motorcycle when a truck close behind suddenly drives to the left and runs him over. The incident reportedly took place just a few metres from a police station.



Sandeep Sharma was believed to be investigating the alleged links between the sand-mining mafia and the police.



On the weekend, two journalists



The journalists had reportedly had an argument with the village chief and his family. After the incident, they allegedly ran away. A crowd of local people gathered at the spot and set fire to the vehicle. #WATCH:Chilling CCTV footage of moment when Journalist Sandeep Sharma was run over by a truck in Bhind. He had been reporting on the sand mafia and had earlier complained to Police about threat to his life. #MadhyaPradeshpic.twitter.com/LZxNuTLyap — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018

