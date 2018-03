On Camera, The Chilling Moment A Journalist Was Crushed By Truck

#WATCH:Chilling CCTV footage of moment when Journalist Sandeep Sharma was run over by a truck in Bhind. He had been reporting on the sand mafia and had earlier complained to Police about threat to his life. #MadhyaPradeshpic.twitter.com/LZxNuTLyap — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018

In horrific CCTV footage from Madhya Pradesh, a journalist riding a two-wheeler vanishes under a truck that runs him over on a fairly busy stretch in Bhind, around 500 km from state capital Bhopal.Journalist Sandeep Sharma died after being crushed by the truck. The 35-year-old journalist, who worked for a national channel, had been reporting on the powerful sand mafia in the region and had complained to the police about a threat to his life.The journalist, a father of two teens, is seen riding his motorcycle when a truck close behind suddenly drives to the left and runs him over. The incident reportedly took place just a few metres from a police station.Sandeep Sharma was believed to be investigating the alleged links between the sand-mining mafia and the police.On the weekend, two journalists were also killed in Bihar . Navin Nischal, who worked for the daily Daink Bhaskar, and his colleague Vijay Singh, were hit by an SUV that was allegedly driven by a village council head and his son. The journalists had reportedly had an argument with the village chief and his family. After the incident, they allegedly ran away. A crowd of local people gathered at the spot and set fire to the vehicle.