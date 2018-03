Two journalists were killed in Bihar last night, allegedly run over by a village council head and his men in Bhojpur, around 80 km from Patna. Navin Nishchal, who worked for Dainik Bhaskar, and his colleague Vijay Singh, were on a bike when they were hit by a car allegedly driven by the headman, Mohammad Harsu and his son. Mohammad Harsu’s Scorpio SUV hit the journalists’ bike when they were on their way to Arrah.Harsu, who has several criminal cases against him, and his son, ran away as a mob surrounded the vehicle and set it on fire. They are missing, say the police.