Video: SpiceJet Plane Hits Pole Before Take-Off At Delhi Airport

In the video, the aircraft can be seen slowly backing up on the runway when it hits the pole.

A video of the SpiceJet aircraft that ran into a pole at the Delhi airport on Monday has surfaced on social media. Twitter user @prasanto today shared a 50-second video clip shot from inside the aircraft.

In the video, the aircraft can be seen slowly backing up on the runway when it hits the pole, damaging both the plane and the pole. The pre-flight announcement inside the aircraft can be heard in the clip informing that Captain Monica Khanna was in command. The pole bends on impact after which the plane can be seen moving forward, in the opposite direction, to prevent further damage.

The video also shows a child looking on from the window.

The SpiceJet pushback incident at DEL. The 737-800, with Capt Monica Khanna in command, was pushed back beyond the taxi line threshold, hitting a pole and damaging the right aileron. pic.twitter.com/HWiwYakE1u — PKR | প্রশান্ত | پرشانتو (@prasanto) March 30, 2022

The collision took place when the Boeing 737-800 aircraft was moving from the passenger terminal to the runway, sources said.

None of the passengers was injured and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has begun an investigation into the matter, they said.

The flight was headed to Jammu before its right wing hit the pole, damaging the aileron - a hinged part on the trailing end of the wing that helps steer the plane.

The aircraft had to return to the bay and the passengers were boarded on another plane.

In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On March 28, 2022, SpiceJet flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi and Jammu."

"During push back, the right wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to aileron. A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight," he said.