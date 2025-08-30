On Camera, Servitor At Delhi's Kalkaji Temple Beaten To Death Over 'Prasad'

A servitor at Delhi's Kalkaji temple was beaten to death following an altercation that stemmed from an argument over 'prasad', police said. CCTV footage shows the man sprawled on the ground while being repeatedly beaten by at least three people with sticks.

The incident, which unfolded on the evening of August 29, led to the registration of a murder case and the arrest of the suspect, with police actively pursuing others involved.

The sequence of events began when the suspects, having completed their darshan at the temple, approached the servitor for 'prasad'. It quickly escalated into a heated argument. According to police, the disagreement turned violent, with the accused assaulting the servitor using sticks and punches. The victim sustained severe injuries during the attack.

The victim, identified as Yogendra Singh, was 35 years old and a resident of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh who had been serving as a servitor at the Kalkaji temple for 15 years.

Following the assault, Mr Singh was immediately transported to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, where he died of his injuries.

Eyewitnesses caught one of the suspects, Atul Pandey, aged 30 and a resident of Dakshinpuri, right at the location of the incident. Pandey was then handed over to the police.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

