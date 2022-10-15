On Camera, Security Guard, Resident Punch Each Other In UP's Ghaziabad

A resident and a security guard fight at Ghaziabad's Windsor Paradise apartment complex

A security guard and a resident were seen punching each other in a CCTV video from an apartment complex in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The latest free-for-all between an apartment guard and a resident adds to a long list of similar incidents that were reported from Noida and Ghaziabad in recent months.

In the new incident, the CCTV footage taken at Ghaziabad's Windsor Paradise apartment complex shows a man and a security guard arguing for a few seconds before they start punching each other. A woman tries to stop the man from fighting.

After taking the first few punches, the guard hits back, which appears to enrage the resident even more. He continues to attack the guard. They disengage after nearly a minute of fist fight, after which the man and the woman return to their flat while the guard walks away.

According to the police, the man came to the apartment a few days ago and has been living there. The guards reportedly did not know about it.

On Monday, when he was walking to the apartment, the guard stopped him and asked where he was going. The resident, angry at the questioning, hit the guard, which soon spiralled into a full blown fist fight, the police said.

Ghaziabad senior police officer Alok Dubey said they have filed a case against the resident based on a complaint by the security guard.

Just a week ago, a woman in Noida was seen grabbing a guard by his collar and flinging his cap over a petty matter. Last week too, a food delivery man and a security guard at a housing society in Noida were arrested by the police, following a fight over entry into the residential complex. On September 11, a woman was seen on camera slapping a guard several times in Noida. In August, a woman in this Uttar Pradesh city near Delhi had manhandled and abused a guard over delay in opening the colony gate. She was arrested.