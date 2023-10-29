On Camera, Punjab Shopkeeper Shot Dead Outside His Shop In Bhatinda

A shopkeeper was shot dead outside his shop in Punjab's Bhatinda on Saturday by two unidentified men. The victim, Harjinder Singh Johal, was sitting outside his "Amritsari kulcha" shop on Mall Road when the shooters came on a motorcycle and opened fire on him.

CCTV footage from the scene captures Mr Johal sitting in a chair outside his shop when two men arrive on a motorcycle. One of the men dismounts and fires several rounds at Mr Johal before fleeing the scene.

Mr Johal was seriously injured and was taken to a government hospital in Bathinda for treatment. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was referred to Max Hospital where he died.

"I was standing on top of the shop when I heard the sound of gunfire as if someone was bursting crackers. Then, Mr Johal shouted that he had been shot and told me to catch the people who did it. I chased them, but they were on a motorcycle and got away. There were two people on the motorcycle," said Dipu, a worker at Mr Johal's shop.

DSP Kuldeep Brar of the Bathinda Police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the incident. Two people have been identified so far and an investigation is underway to track down the accused.

Following the incident, Opposition leaders targetted the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab.

"Such incidents have become common in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party regime. The entire trading community is in a state of fear. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demands immediate action in the matter," said hiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

