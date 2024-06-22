Man Shot At Outside Central Jail In Punjab's Ferozepur: Cops

The incident took place when the victim was waiting outside the central jail on Friday.(Representational)

A man sustained bullet injuries after three motorcycle borne attackers opened fire towards him when he was waiting outside the central jail here on Friday evening, police said.

The injured has been identified as Lalit Kumar alias Lalli. The incident took place when Lalli and his two associates were waiting outside the Central Jail to receive their friend who was getting released on bail, they said.

Suddenly, three unidentified attackers on a motorcycle arrived there and fired three rounds towards them in which Lalli got injured, police said.

He was rushed to a private hospital where his condition is said to be critical, they said, adding that Lalli also has a criminal record was recently released on bail in some case.

As soon as the matter was reported, senior officials reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Police started their investigation and were checking the CCTV footage to get a clue about the three assailants.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)