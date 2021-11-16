On Camera, Nitish Kumar's Deputy Abuses Students Who Blocked Her Car

A Hindi expletive is heard clearly as the Deputy Chief Minister rages at the students' leader.

One of Nitish Kumar's two deputies in Bihar, Renu Devi, has been caught on camera abusing protesting students who had blocked her car during her visit to her constituency.

Renu Devi, a senior BJP leader in Bihar, is seen shouting from her car at college students who had apparently surrounded her car to press for their demands. A Hindi expletive is heard clearly as the Deputy Chief Minister rages at the students' leader.

⁦@NitishKumar⁩ never hides that how much he misses ⁦@SushilModi⁩ as his deputy for 12 yrs and now you see his replacement who within an year as DCM uses such unparliamentary words for protestors ⁦@Suparna_Singh⁩ ⁦@ndtv⁩ pic.twitter.com/xi3TDZCBTV — manish (@manishndtv) November 16, 2021

The incident reportedly took place on November 12 (Friday) in Renu Devi's assembly constituency Bettiah, four hours from Bihar capital Patna. NDTV cannot vouch for the authenticity of the video.

A group of vocational study students were protesting outside a college to push for their exam centre to be shifted to Champaran.

When the Deputy Chief Minister arrived at the spot, her car was surrounded by protesting, slogan-shouting students. They blocked the car. According to reports, that was when she lashed out.

Renu Devi has not responded to the video.

When reporters called her on the phone for a response, her staff said she had gone to Patna to attend Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's review meeting on the liquor ban.