Bengaluru Shop Owner Claims "Torture" By Man Over Mostly-English Signboard

A new incident highlighting the ongoing language row in Karnataka has come to light, where an elderly man clashed with a shop owner over the compliance of the state government's rules for a commercial signboard. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the 44-second clip, the woman, a shop owner, accused an elderly man of "torture" over an English-only commercial signboard. The man confronted her, demanding to change the signboard to comply with Kannada language rules. While the woman insisted that a text in Kannada is already written on the board, the man argued that the Kannada text must cover at least 60 per cent of it.

He was then seen filming the signboard, saying that he would file a complaint.

The woman, in the video, questioned the elderly man over his request, asking him who he was to tell her about the signboard rules. To this, he said he is a "public citizen from Karnataka". The woman then argued, "This is India".

The Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) Act, 2024 requires that 60 per cent of all commercial, industrial, institutional, and public signboards in Karnataka be in Kannada. The Kannada text must occupy the upper half of the board, with the remaining 40 per cent allowed in any other language.