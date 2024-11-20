On Camera, Assistant Hacks Lawyer With Sickle Outside Tamil Nadu Court

The cops have arrested the suspect and an investigation is underway.

A lawyer was attacked by his assistant with a sickle in the middle of the road, with people helplessly watching him, as he slashed his head with the weapon.

The incident was recorded on camera and showed the man lying on the road outside the court in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. The victim suffered critical injuries to his head and face and blood splattered around him. The victim, identified as Kannan, was taken to a private hospital and is being treated for critical injuries.

The cops have arrested the suspect, Anand Kumar, and an investigation is underway. Cops say a personal enmity could be the reason behind the attack. The suspect and the victim have had personal issues in the past and have compromised after the matter reached the police and the court," a senior police officer told NDTV.

Lawyers have now gathered outside the court, seeking justice and protesting against the incident. They also demanded an act to protect lawyers, similar to the one enacted for doctors.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai said the law and order situation in the state is "disastrous".