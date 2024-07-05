On Camera, School Bus Crashes Into Several Vehicles, Rams Car Under Truck

The left side of the car was crumpled on impact

A school bus with 40 children crashed into several vehicles in Haryana's Hisar this morning after its brakes reportedly failed. However, locals claimed that the driver was drunk.

The bus with students of Delhi Public School was speeding down National Highway 9 in heavy rains when the accident happened.

The driver, unable to control the bus, rammed several vehicles, including a bike. Locals rushed the man riding the two-wheeler to a hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

The bus also hit a hatchback car and the impact of the crash pushed it under a moving truck. Fortunately, the truck was moving at a very slow pace, which allowed the occupants of the car - both women - to get out of the vehicle unscathed. The left side of the car was crumpled on impact.

None of the children on the bus were injured.

More details are awaited.