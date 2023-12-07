On Camera: Furious Biker Hurls Abuses, Smashes Car Windshield in Bengaluru Traffic. Man Shares Horror Story

The incident took place on November 22 at about 8:30 pm near the Horamavu Bridge.

A horrifying video of road rage in Bengaluru has surfaced on the internet. The clip shows a fuming man getting out of his two-wheeler and banging on the driver's window. The man hurled vile abuses, and moments later, he picked up a rock and smashed the car's windshield before running away. The attack was captured on camera by Bernard Mascarenhas, who later posted the video on his Instagram handle.

Mr. Mascarenhas narrated the harrowing incident and claimed that the driver of the two-wheeler, attempting a U-turn, attacked his car. Mr. Mascarenhas stated that a young man was shouting in Kannada and making threatening gestures before smashing the window of his car and driving away.

Mr. Mascarenhas, in a comment, explained, "He came from the opposite direction and just cut across blindly without indication. I braked hard, and we both then had eye contact, following which he looked downwards towards the registration plate, and then got off his scooter to begin his tirade."

"Here's what happened last night in Bangalore, with a local breaking the windshield of my Maharashtra-registered car out of sheer unprovoked aggression. I did not step out of the car or react because I was recording the happenings and was concerned for my own safety. I did not know if he'd have anything in his pockets that could have caused me harm had I stepped out," Mr. Mascarenhas wrote on Instagram.

Mr. Mascarenhas shared that he has filed an FIR against the man and said that the incident has shaken him. Bengaluru traffic police have not responded to the viral video. Posted on November 23, the video has amassed over 167,000 views with an array of concerned comments.

A user wrote, "I saw this from the other lane. We were wondering what he had in his hand that broke the glass! You were incredibly calm, though."

Another user wrote, "It's ridiculous how people react to seeing our state car. I was a victim many years ago driving an MH car in Bangalore. A similar incident happened with my friend's KA car in Pune. They registered a complaint, and the guy was arrested. Good that you did not engage. Hope the police do their duty!"

"I saw it live from my car, was just diagonal, the grey Maruti. He was totally aggressive, and I couldn't believe what I saw. I was taken aback by the way the scooty driver was talking, and then he smashed the glass. Hope you are okay now," the third user wrote.

"Sorry, this has happened in Bangalore. You were calm and composed. The offender needs to be punished. And needs to pay for damages," the fourth user commented.

"These are the common behaviors of these 'chapri' guys in Bangalore... very common; even the police won't take any action," the fifth user wrote.