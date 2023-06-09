On Camera: Delhi Man Attacked With Knife In Public. Nobody Comes To Help

The victim, identified as Qasim, was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

A man was brutally attacked in public in northeast Delhi on Thursday night, while those present at the spot did nothing to help him. A viral video from Nand Nagri showed a man lying face-down and motionless on the road while the attacker waved what looked like a big knife at someone who was not visible in the clip. He then forcefully hits the victim on his left elbow with the knife, causing it to bend at a crooked angle. The attacker then walks away, with no attempt from onlookers to intervene, or help the victim.

A woman can be seen rushing to the victim, holding him, and screaming repeatedly that her son has been killed. The incident is from 10:30 pm.

The victim, identified as Qasim, was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he is said to be out of danger.

The attacker, Shoaib, lived in the same area and the two had an old feud, police have said. The two had fought two years ago when Qasim allegedly punched Shoaib in the face, disfiguring his nose and damaging his eyes.

Shoaib had held a grudge since then and sought his revenge last night. Police have arrested him on charges of attempt to murder.