On Camera, Constable Saves Two Children From Drowning At Mumbai's Juhu Beach

The incident took place at Juhu Koliwada Beach on Friday evening.

A video showing a police constable saving two children from drowning at Mumbai's Juhu beach is going viral on social media. The incident took place at Juhu Koliwada Beach on Friday evening. News agency ANI shared the video on Twitter. It showed a Santacruz Police Station constable, identified as Vishnu Bhaurao Bele, putting his life in danger and venturing into deep waters to save the children, aged 7 and 10.

"Santacruz Police station constable Vishnu Bhaurao Bele safely rescued two drowning children aged 7&10 from the sea at Juhu's Koliwada, Juhu Beach," ANI captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | Santacruz Police station constable Vishnu Bhaurao Bele safely rescued two drowning children aged 7&10 from the sea at Juhu's Koliwada, Juhu Beach. pic.twitter.com/wnjVGJU6FP — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

As per ANI, the children were safely brought back to the shore and handed over to their parents.

In the video, the two kids were seen trapped in the strong currents of the sea and unable to swim to safety. Seconds later, Mr Vishnu was seen risking his life and jumping into the sea at Juhu beach to pull out two young children who had ventured unaccompanied into the water.

ANI shared the video on Saturday evening, and since then it garnered more than 25,000 views and over 200 likes. In the comment section, users lauded the police constable for his heroic act. "Good work done," wrote on user.

Meanwhile, heavy rains in several parts of Mumbai on Saturday led to the deaths of two people who were washed away in a drain. The deaths took place in Govandi and the bodies were fished out by the fire brigade and police personnel later, an official said.

In a statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also said 11 trees have fallen due to the rains, while seven incidents of short circuits have been reported till 8pm. Three people were injured too when the roof of a restaurant collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city following heavy rains.