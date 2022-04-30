On Camera, Chhattisgarh Man Hung From Tree By Legs, Beaten Mercilessly

Police have arrested four people in connection with the assault

A security guard was hung from a tree and brutally beaten up by a group of men in Sipat town of Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, who accused him of attempted theft, police said.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows the accused abusing Mahavir and thrashing him with sticks while he cried and begged for mercy.

Another video footage shows Mahavir being hung from a tree. He screams and calls for help, but the accused continue thrashing him.

Vikas Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Sipat said that one of the accused, Manish, had told police that Mahavir had entered his house to carry out a theft earlier this week, but was caught red-handed by his family.

"We then called both parties to the police station and Mahavir was let off with a warning after Manish said he wanted to settle the matter," Mr Kumar said.

The SHO said that a woman from the village came to the police station on Thursday and informed us that a group of men was thrashing Mahavir at a nearby plot.

"We immediately reached the spot and rescued Mahavir," he said.

On being asked, Manish told the police that Mahavir once again barged into his house. After which, he along with the other accused took Mahavir to the plot and thrashed him.