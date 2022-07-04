On Camera: Bus Catches Fire In Odisha After It Hits Culvert, 4 Injured

The bus was on the way to Bhubaneswar from Phulbani when it hit a culvert.

A bus on the way to Odisha's Bhubaneswar caught fire after it collided with a culvert on a service road. Four passengers have reportedly been injured in the incident.

While the fire has been brought under control now, a video of the bus shows massive flames emerging from within it. Several people were seen taking videos of the burning bus after which fire staff arrived and put used a hoses to put out the fire.

The bus was on the way to Bhubaneswar from Phulbani when it hit a culvert under the Baramunda overbridge near the Baramunda bus stand.

