On Camera, BJP Worker Thrashes Toll Booth Employee In Madhya Pradesh

A village-level BJP functionary was caught on camera beating up a toll employee on the Indore-Ujjain road in Madhya Pradesh. A police official said the fight happened due to a dispute over the toll amount.

"The incident took place last Saturday night. Accused Narendra Singh Pawar and his associate are absconding after a case was registered," a Banganga police station official said.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: A Mahakaleshwar toll plaza employee was thrashed by two people following argument over toll charges in Indore, on September 7. pic.twitter.com/2ICoZ0QKDj — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2019

He said Narendra Pawar is a BJP worker and is the husband of the sarpanch of Merkhedi village.

A video of the incident, showing Narendra Pawar enter the booth and beating up the toll staff, has gone viral on social media.

