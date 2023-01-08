On Camera: BJP Leader Shot At Busy Market In Madhya Pradesh

The men seen firing away at the BJP leader in Morena, shows CCTV footage

A local BJP leader was shot at in full public view at a busy market in Madhya Pradesh's Morena by three unidentified men on a bike, in shocking scenes of violence, showed security footage.

Santosh Kumar Sharma, who also doubles up a jeweller, was at his shop at the time of attack. Mr Sharma, who was sitting with his two friends, threw himself on the ground to escape the bullets.

The video showed three men together on a bike, their faces covered, firing away. The one seated in the middle used both his hands to fire at the jeweller. There was a man who was cycling, another was seen standing at a short distance away as the attack unfolded. Soon, a crowd assembled.

The police have launched a manhunt and registered an attempt to murder case against the men.