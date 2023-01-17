On Camera, BJP Leader Hits Cop With Slipper In Madhya Pradesh

A case has been registered against Sadhna Patel and nine other people.

A BJP leader was seen hitting a policeman with slippers in a video that has emerged from Madhya Pradesh. Some of her supporters were also seen arguing with the police officers, one of whom snapped back, asking, "Do you want us to take you to the police station? We will begin our investigation from there."

The police reached the spot on Monday night after receiving a complaint about illegal mining in Surangi village of Chitrakoot nagar panchayat. BJP leader Sadhna Patel, who also happens to be the Municipal Council President of Satna district, was apparently unhappy with the police action. This led to an argument between her and the police and revenue officials.

The matter worsened after Ms Patel and her supporters attacked the police.

Chitrakoot Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ashish Jain said, "Chitrakoot Naib Tehsildar, Sumit Gurjar lodged a complaint at the police station about the illegal mining in Pathra village. Acting on the complaint, the police along with the tehsildar rushed to the spot and spotted a few people performing illegal mining."

"A JCB machine and two tractors were also spotted at the spot where soil was being extracted with the help of a JCB machine. When the police team tried to stop them, they started abusing the police team. After a few minutes, Sadhna Patel arrived there and she also started abusing and she beat up police personnel with slippers," Mr Jain said.

A case has been registered against Sadhna Patel and nine other people.

The very next day, Ms Patel - in a red beacon car - was stopped and fined by the police for speeding in Satna. The beacon was also removed. However, she wasn't arrested even then for assaulting a government official. The Satna police said that they had no information about the case against her in Chitrakoot.