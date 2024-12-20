On Camera, BJP Leader Beaten With Sticks Over Children's Dispute In Ghaziabad

The incident was captured on CCTV which shows at least 10 to 12 people engaged in a fight.

A BJP leader, Bhawna Bisht, and her family were allegedly assaulted in Ghaziabad's Lakshmi Colony area on Friday morning, a day after some children from the neighbourhood, including hers, were involved in a dispute.

According to the BJP leader, her children had fought with some neighbourhood children on Thursday, following which they apologised to each other. However, on Friday morning, a group of people called a 'panchayat' (a meeting) over the matter. During this time, several people attacked Bisht and her family members, she said.

The incident was captured on CCTV which shows at least 10 to 12 people engaged in a verbal fight. Seconds later, some people can be seen beating the BJP leader and her family members. A couple of people can also be seen hitting them with sticks.

In a video, the BJP leader alleged that her hand had been injured in the attack. She also alleged that the neighbours slapped her.

"The dispute between the children was solved but still they called for a meeting today. They hit me and my family members with sticks and slapped me. I demand strict action against the accused," she said.

According to officials, several people have been injured in the incident.

No police complaint has been filed yet by the victims, officials said.

"We have taken cognisance of the matter and we are investigating the matter. We will take action against the accused after receiving the complaint," an officer from the Ankur Vihar police station said.