On Camera, Bihar Lawmaker Forcibly Dances With Woman During Manipur Visit

An RJD lawmaker from Bihar has been caught on camera forcibly holding a woman and dancing to loud music, allegedly during a study tour in Manipur. The lawmaker, Yaduvansh Kumar Yadav, was part of a group of Bihar legislators visiting Moreh town on the India-Myanmar border.

In the video clip that has been shared widely, Mr Yadav is seen dancing away and trying to grab hold of the girl's shoulder even when she removes his hand. All the men seen dancing try to hug the young woman, who looks reluctant.

The incident reportedly took place on June 1. Mr Yadav heads the Committee on Internal Resource and Central Assistance of the Bihar Legislative Assembly; members of the panel were visiting Manipur to "take stock of the development program" under the Act East Policy of the NDA government.

The lawmaker from Pipra was with four colleagues including the BJP's Sachin Prasad Singh, Janata Dal United's Raj Kumar Rai and another RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) leader Raja Pakar.

The video, first put out by Imphal Times, has come as a huge embarrassment to the RJD or Rashtriya Janata Dal at a time it is smarting from its rout in last month's national election. For the first time, the party did not win even one of Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha seats, which sent its jailed leader Lalu Yadav - a three-time chief minister - into depression.

NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

Lalu Yadav's partner-turned-rival Nitish Kumar, along with the BJP, won 39 seats and the Congress, one.