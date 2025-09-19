On Camera, Bengaluru Zomato Delivery Agent Thrashed For Delayed Order

A Zomato delivery agent was thrashed by two men for arriving late with their order in Bengaluru on Sunday. The incident took place near Shobha Theatre when the accused confronted the delivery agent about the delayed order - which soon turned into an argument.

Angered over the delayed order, the two men picked up random objects lying around them and hit the delivery agent with them.

A video of the incident went viral, in which one of the men picked up a plastic container lying nearby and hit the delivery agent twice on his head. Another man then hit him with a chair.

The police soon interfered and took statements from the delivery agent and the two men.

The delivery executive, however, did not file an official complaint.

Earlier this year, a woman had slammed the food delivery giant after facing consecutive service failures while trying to order dinner, calling the platform a "headache." In a detailed LinkedIn post, she raised concerns about customer experience and service accountability in today's app-driven world, despite the presence of AI tools, real-time tracking, and chat support. The post quickly caught Zomato's attention, who apologised for its service, saying they were "disappointed to hear" about the experience. The company had also requested her to share the contact details to investigate further.