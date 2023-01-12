Caught On Camera: Avalanche In Kashmir's Sonamarg

Avalanche occurred near Baltal area in Sonamarg.

A snow avalanche was reported in the popular hill station of Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir today, a video of which has been widely shared online.

The avalanche was reportedly filmed near Baltal area in Sonamarg, which is located in Ganderbal district in central Kashmir.

Fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of the valley have pushed the night temperature above the freezing point across Kashmir barring Pahalgam and Gulmarg.

While temperature in Srinagar have been around 3 degrees Celsius, Qazigund, the gateway to the Valley, has registered a minimum of 1.6 degrees Celsius,.

The tourist resort town of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, registered a low of minus 0.3 degrees Celsius - up from minus 3.2 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Gulmarg in Baramulla district was at minus 3 degrees Celsius, news agency PTI reported.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai Kalan', the 40-day harshest weather period when the chances of snowfall are maximum and most frequent.

Chillai Kalan begins on December 21 and ends on January 30. The cold wave continues even after that with a 20-day-long 'Chillai Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai Bachha' (baby cold) following it.