On Camera, Assam Cops Thrash Protesters, Open Fire During Eviction Drive

The police told NDTV that locals resisted the eviction drive and started pelting stones

As a man with a stick charges towards a group of policemen, who are armed with guns and sticks, wearing riot gear, he is shot in the chest and brutally thrashed. The blows don't stop even after he is lying motionless on the ground. A photojournalist filming the clash was seen attacking the protester who had earlier followed him with a stick. The protester, beaten by policemen, was lying motionless as the journalist repeatedly attacked him, until he was restrained.

These horrific visuals have emerged from an anti-encroachment drive in Assam's Darrang district today, for which the cops went in huge numbers with full riot gear, rifles and sticks.

Officially, the police maintain nine cops and two civilians were injured in the eviction drive at Dholpur. They say there have been no casualties.

Some 800 families were evicted in the drive against encroachments on Monday. The police said locals attacked them with stones and they had to use force.

"Nine of our policemen were injured. Two civilians were also injured. They have been shifted to hospital. Now things are normal," Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma said.

Mr Sarma, who was at the site of the clash, added, "We couldn't complete the eviction because of the situation. We will assess later. We are returning as of now."

But when asked about the footage of the local being shot and then beaten, he said "The area is big. I was on another side. I will find out and assess the situation."

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had tweeted after the eviction drive on Monday, "I am happy and compliment district administration of Darrang and Assam Police for having cleared about 4500 bigha, by evicting 800 households."