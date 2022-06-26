On Camera, Armed Robbers Strike Jewellery Shop In Bihar. Owner Shot Dead.

No arrests have been in connection with the case so far.

A fatal armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Bihar was caught on CCTV cameras. The incident took place in Bihar's Hajipur at around 8 pm on June 22.

The video footage shows five armed robbers entering Neelam Jewellery, located in the middle of Subhash and Madai Chowks in the heart of Hajipur.

The robbers entered the shop and started harassing customers. The owner of the shop, Sunil Priyadarshi, resisted the loot attempt but was beaten up by the robbers before being shot dead.

A pall of gloom descended on the city following the incident, with the district Superintendent of Police ordering an immediate investigation. Additional security was also deployed in and around the area where the jewellery shop is located.

No arrests have been in connection with the case so far.