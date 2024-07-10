On Camera, 3 Men Shoot Dead Owner Of Haryana Hero Showroom, Flee On Bike

CCTV footage showed the attackers hurriedly hopping onto a bike and riding away.

The owner of a bike showroom in Haryana's Hansi was shot dead by a group of four bike-borne attackers today. Three men barged into a Hero motorcycle dealership and fired at the owner, Ravindra Saini, while a fourth waited outside. Mr Saini was associated with the Jannayak Janta Party.

The showroom's armed guard tried to intervene but could not stop the attack.

CCTV installed outside the showroom caught the attackers entering the showroom and then escaping on a bike after the murder.

Video from the camera showed a man waiting for the three men on a bike outside the showroom. The three attackers were seen hurriedly hopping onto the bike and riding away.

The police have launched a massive manhunt to arrest the accused, officials said.