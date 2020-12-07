On Armed Forces Flag Day, PM Thanks Soldiers, Calls For Generous Donation

India has been observing December 7 as the Armed Forces Flag Day since 1949 to honour soldiers.

On the Armed Forces Flag Raising Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in thanking the country's armed forces for their "heroic service and selfless sacrifice" and urged people to donate generously towards the welfare of their families.

"Armed Forces Flag Day is a day to express gratitude to our armed forces and their families. India is proud of their heroic service and selfless sacrifice. Do contribute towards the welfare of our forces. This gesture will help so many of our brave personnel and their families," the Prime Minister tweeted on Monday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined PM Modi in appealing to the nation to "ensure the welfare of Ex-Servicemen, differently-abled soldiers and the families of those who lost their lives defending the nation". He also donated to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, I salute the valour and service of the Indian Armed Forces.



This day reminds us of our solemn duty to ensure the welfare of Ex-Servicemen, differently-abled soldiers and the families of those who lost their lives defending the nation. pic.twitter.com/Fpp5VAxABt — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 7, 2020



Union minister of state for defence Shripad Naik greeted soldiers in a video message and lauded their efforts and sacrifices for safeguarding the country.

"The national security is of utmost importance for the progress of our great nation. The armed forces are entrusted with the honourable duty of protecting the nation's unity and territorial integrity. They together form the oldest institutions that have made supreme sacrifices for the country and its people," he said.

The Union ministers were joined by several leaders in extending their gratitude to the armed forces.



On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, I express my gratitude to the member of the Armed Forces & their families for their courage and sacrifice for the nation. Let's take pledge to contribute towards the welfare of families of the brave personnel. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 7, 2020

On the Occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, Let Salute our armed forces for selfless service, valour and sacrifices by protecting the sovereignty and integrity of Our mother Land and making Nation always Proud.#ArmedForcesFlagDay2020pic.twitter.com/m9OgYYfqBh — Jagannath Saraka (@saraka_fan) December 7, 2020

On Twitter, many reciprocated to the call for donations.

