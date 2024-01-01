On Ajit Pawar's 'Nonentity' Remark, Sanjay Raut's 'Slavery' Retort

Sanjay Raut's remark came after Ajit Pawar dubbed him a "nonentity" (File)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday took a swipe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, saying those who have accepted "slavery" should not comment on MVA leaders.

Mr Raut's remarks come a day after Mr Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party faction, dubbed the former a "nonentity".

"Those who chose slavery...those who are cowards should not comment on us. There is no need for me to speak more on this issue. Lok Sabha elections will show who is riff-raff," Mr Raut told reporters when asked to comment on Pawar's remarks.

Mr Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government last July with eight MLAs and staked claim to the NCP, founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar, and its poll symbol.

"Maharashtra is insulted consistently, but those in power are keeping mum. What right do they have to criticise others?" Mr Raut asked.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)