Kerala Night Curfew From Dec 30-Jan 2, No New Year Celebration Post 10 pm

Bars and restaurants in Kerala will be allowed to operate with 50 percent seating (File)

Kerala will see muted celebrations this New Year's Eve with the state imposing a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am between December 30 and January 2. No celebrations will be allowed after 10 pm on December 31 in the state, according to the new guidelines. The decision was taken at a Covid review meeting.

The fresh Covid guidelines come as cases of coronavirus continue to rise amid renewed fears over Omicron - a variant of concern that has triggered global concern. Kerala today reported 1,636 cases in 24 hours, taking the overall caseload to 52,24,929. The state has so far reported 46,822 deaths.

Under the new rules, places likely to attract large gatherings, like beaches, shopping malls, and public parks, will be closely monitored by sectoral magistrates and the police. An additional police force will be deployed to ensure there are no large gatherings during the New Year celebrations.

Bars, hotels, clubs, and restaurants in Kerala will be allowed to operate during this time with 50 percent seating.

In Kerala, 98% of the eligible population have received their first dose of the vaccine and 77 percent have received their second dose.