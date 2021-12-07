"Perfectly Alright Now": Bengaluru Doctor With Omicron Speaks To NDTV

The doctor will be kept under observation for another seven days.

"Did not have a high fever, had mild body pains, chills, and mild fever," the 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor who was among the first cases of Omicron in India, told NDTV. The doctor, who wishes to remain anonymous, has tested positive for Covid for the second time. He says he is "perfectly alright now".

"I isolated myself in a room after showing symptoms, and didn't come in contact with any of my family members," he said. He got tested the next morning, and both RAT and RT-PCR tests were positive for Covid, he added.

The doctor said he was home for three days, but rushed to the hospital after experiencing one episode of dizziness. "My Oxygen saturation was 96-97 but I didn't want to take any chances, so I got admitted and got treated with monoclonal antibodies on the same day. This was on November 25, I guess. But after that, I didn't have a single symptom," he said. The doctor had started showing symptoms on November 21 and was found positive the next day.

The second RT-PCR test was conducted seven days after his last test, as per the mandate issued by the Health Ministry, and he has tested positive for Covid again. He will be kept under observation for another seven days and be discharged only after a negative RT-PCR test.