Omicron Alert: New Rules For India Arrivals And Airports In 5 Points

Every international passenger coming to India has to fill a self-declaration form and show a negative RT-PCR test report. They can't enter India if any of these two conditions are not fulfilled.

Those coming from "at-risk" nations like South Africa have to give samples for RT-PCR testing after reaching India. Anyone found positive will be quarantined and the sample will be sent for genome sequencing - a method that checks the make-up of an organism. If the person is infected with the 'Omicron' strain, stricter isolation rules would apply.

People from "at-risk" nations who test negative will, however, have to be in home quarantine for seven days. They will be tested again on Day 8.

There will be random sampling of people for RT-PCR tests if they are arriving from nations considered not at risk. However, the samples of anyone found positive will be sent for genome sequencing and the person will be quarantined.