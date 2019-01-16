'Treat Mine As Yours': Omar Abullah Invites KTR To Kashmir Home

Omar Abdullah invited KT Rama Rao to his home in Kashmir after his response to a picture he tweeted.

After Omar Abdullah posted a straight-out-of-a postcard photo of his snow-covered Kashmir home on Twitter, Telangana Chief Minister KCR's son KT Rama Rao said he hoped "there was a wish-granting factory" so he could stay close to the beautiful place. Soon after, he got a warm invite.

"Treat mine as yours and stay any time you like," former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah replied. "Hey, I am going to take that offer rather seriously Omar Saab," KTR wrote back.

Kashmir Valley has received fresh snow amid the ''Chillai-Kalan'', the 40-day coldest period in winter, when chances of snowfall are the maximum.

If only there was a wish granting factory, I'd have one right there; somewhere closer https://t.co/M1w58SfX8Q - KTR (@KTRTRS) January 16, 2019

Hey, I am gonna take that offer rather seriously Omar Saab https://t.co/XVUKFxMF8W - KTR (@KTRTRS) January 16, 2019

The friendly exchange between the two regional party leaders comes at a time when K Chandrasekhar Rao is involved in efforts to launch a federal front of his own.