'Treat Mine As Yours': Omar Abullah Invites KTR To Kashmir Home

Telangana leader KT Rama Rao was mesmerised by a 'straight-out-of-a postcard' photo of Omar Abdullah's snow-covered Kashmir home

All India | | Updated: January 16, 2019 22:10 IST
Omar Abdullah invited KT Rama Rao to his home in Kashmir after his response to a picture he tweeted.


Hyderabad: 

After Omar Abdullah posted a straight-out-of-a postcard photo of his snow-covered Kashmir home on Twitter, Telangana Chief Minister KCR's son KT Rama Rao said he hoped "there was a wish-granting factory" so he could stay close to the beautiful place. Soon after, he got a warm invite.

"Treat mine as yours and stay any time you like," former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah replied. "Hey, I am going to take that offer rather seriously Omar Saab," KTR wrote back.

Kashmir Valley has received fresh snow amid the ''Chillai-Kalan'', the 40-day coldest period in winter, when chances of snowfall are the maximum.

 

The friendly exchange between the two regional party leaders comes at a time when K Chandrasekhar Rao is involved in efforts to launch a federal front of his own.

