Omar Abdullah's First Decision After Becoming CM: No Green Corridor

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah instructed police in the Union Territory to not demarcate a "green corridor" or stop traffic when he travels by road, in one of the first orders after taking oath on Wednesday.

Mr Abdullah urged his Cabinet colleagues to follow "people-friendly" conduct, as their aim is to serve the people and not inconvenience them. He also said that use of stick or aggressive gestures during road movements is to be avoided.

I have spoken to the DG @JmuKmrPolice that there is to be no “green corridor” or traffic stoppage when I move anywhere by road. I have instructed him to minimise public inconvenience & the use of sirens is to be minimal. The use of any stick waving or aggressive gestures is to be… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 16, 2024

The National Conference leader was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the LG Manoj Sinha at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. Surinder Kumar, MLA from Nowshera in Jammu, was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir along with other ministers.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders of INDIA bloc were also present for the swearing in ceremony. However, the Congress sat out of the state Cabinet.

After taking oath, Omar Abdullah received a guard of honour at Civil Secretariat in Srinagar and held his first maiden meeting with secretaries of various departments.

Omar Abdullah, who is heading the National Conference-led government in the state, has backing of other parties in INDIA alliance and four independents. The NC-Congress alliance won majority in the assembly polls, together bagging 48 of 90 Assembly seats.

The BJP put up a impressive performance bagging 29 seats. Peoples' Democratic Party won three seats and one seat each was won by the People's Conference, CPI-M and AAP. Seven seats were won by the Independents.

The results of the three-phased elections in Jammu and Kashmir were declared on October 8. This was the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370.

