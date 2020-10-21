'On Day He Turns 84': Omar Abdullah On Father Farooqs Questioning

The National Conference said Farooq Abdullah was a law-abiding citizen and a diabetic.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today took at dig at the repeated questioning - twice in three days - of his father, Farooq Abdullah, by the Enforcement Directorate.

This on a day when my father turns 84! https://t.co/Q9h3VPccIn

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 21, 2020

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) Vice-President's tweet also shared a news item from the party's Facebook page expressing "dismay" at the treatment meted out to Farooq Abdullah.

The 83-year-old was today questioned again in connection with a multi-crore scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. He was questioned for six straight hours on Monday in the same matter.

The NC President, also a former Chief Minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, was questioned for the first time in July last year in the case filed two years ago under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The news item from the party's Facebook post, shared by Omar Abdullah, referred to the repeated summons by the Enforcement Directorate as "pressure tactics".

"What is it that ED forgot to ask during the six hours it interrogated an 83-year-old Member of Parliament?" the post quoted the party spokesperson as asking.

Referring to the veteran Kashmiri leader as a law-abiding citizen who was severely immune-compromised and diabetic, the spokesperson said, "Dr Abdullah being treated like this is a proof that the BJP is not even interested in a face-saving act and is completely comfortable with being seen as a bully by the nation."

The targeting of the NC President is its aimed at curtailing his efforts at weaving unity among mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.