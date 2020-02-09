Omar Abdullah Accused Of Radicalism, 'Instigating Masses' By Government

Omar Abdullah, 49, has been in preventive custody since August.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah -- booked under the stringent Public Safety Act on Friday after being in custody for last six months -- has been accused of radicalism and the government claims he has taken action in this regard. The 49-year-old has been in preventive custody since August, when the government ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under the Constitution's Article 370.

While placing him and political leaders in detention, the government had said it was meant to prevent a backlash. The dossier reflects similar charges. Omar Abdullah, the dossier accessed by NDTV said, "removed his cover and resorted to dirty politics" after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped.

He adopted "radical methodology" by "instigating general masses against the policies of central government", the dossier read.

The detention, it said, was made on the basis of his popularity among people and his tweets against revocation of Article 370. "The subject is a popular figure among masses and has tremendous potential for diverting the energy of common people for any cause," it added.

"An overview of the activities of the subject suggests that the ideology of the subject is favouring radical thoughts, which he has also turned into action," reads the dossier accessed NDTV.

Claiming that Omar Abdullah has great influence on the people, the dossier pointed to his electoral victories, saying he got people to come out and vote for him at the height of the separatist movement and poll ban by terrorists.

Violence will only play in to the hands of those who do not have the best interests of the state in mind. This wasn't the India J&K acceded to but I'm not quite ready to give up hope yet. Let calm heads prevail. God be with you all. - Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019

"The capacity of the subject to influence people for any cause can be gauged from the fact that he was able to convince his electorate to come out and vote in huge numbers even during peak of militancy and poll boycott," the dossier read.

The other charges against Omar Abdullah include his opposition to the Centre's decision of abrogation of Article 370, instigating people on Twitter against the unity and integrity of the nation.

The former chief minister, it said, is using politics as cover for planning activities against the Union government.

"Despite the fact that subject has been a mainstream politician, he has been planning his activities against the Union of India in the guise of politics. And while enjoying the support of gullible masses, he has been successful in execution of such activities," the dossier read.