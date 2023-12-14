'Won't Let Centre Intervene': Speaker On Parliament Security Breach

Speaker Om Birla says Lok Sabha's security is under the secretariat's purview

Responding to Opposition's demand that Union Home Minister Amit Shah resign over the big security breach in Parliament yesterday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says that security inside the House is under the secretariat's purview and that it will not let the Centre intervene.

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned shortly after they met this morning as Opposition MPs raised slogans criticising the security apparatus failure that led to the chaos involving two intruders yesterday.

Two men, who had entered the House as visitors, set off canisters full of coloured smoke in the Lok Sabha chamber, sparking chaos. Two others used colour smoke outside Parliament. The four have been arrested. They have told police that their objective was to highlight unemployment, farmers' issues and the Manipur unrest.

Amid Opposition MPs' slogans, Mr Birla today said he has discussed the matter with the House and will continue to do so. "We will discuss this with all of you. The responsibility and jurisdiction for the security arrangements lies with Lok Sabha secretariat. That's why the secretariat will speak to you," he said as Opposition members called for the Home Minister's resignation.

"The government cannot intervene in (responsibilities of) Lok Sabha secretariat. We will not allow that either," he said.

As Opposition MPs continued to raise slogans, Mr Birla said such incidents had taken place in the past too. "We will discuss them as well, and also talk about what how we can prevent such incidents in the future. This is our jurisdiction. I am responsible for everyone's safety."

Addressing Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said yesterday's incident was unfortunate. "All MPs need to be careful about how we issue passes," he said, praising Mr Birla's move to order an investigation soon after the incident yesterday. Criticising the Opposition's protest, he said there is no point of creating chaos in the House over this matter.