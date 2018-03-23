Olive Ridley Turtles Are Back At Mumbai's Versova Beach After 20 Years

Olive Ridley turtles have a new tale to tell at Mumbai's Versova beach. A group of volunteers engaged in a clean-up of the Versova beach stumbled upon Olive Ridley hatchlings on the wet sand. They called the forest officials and made sure that the turtles walked into the sea without any trouble.
Mumbai's green crusader, Afroz Shah, who initiated the beach clean-up drive in 2015, was present when the group noticed the Olive Ridley hatchlings. Mr Shah tweeted, it's a historic moment...we got the Olive Rodley turtles back!
More than 80 hatchlings made their way to the Arabian Sea late on Thursday.
We got back Olive Ridley Sea Turtle after 20 years. Historic moment
Nested and Hatched at our beach. We facilitate their journey to ocean.
Constant cleaning helps marine species.
Marine conservation centre needed at @versovabeachpic.twitter.com/j79xCKamNhAfroz Shah (@AfrozShah1) March 22, 2018
"We were told by officials that the last such sighting of Olive Ridley turtles on the beach was 20 years ago," Mr Shah told news agency Press Trust of India. He said "constant cleaning of the beach helps marine species."
An excited volunteer, who was present at the Versova beach, said, "I have witnessed something surreal ...a life changing experience... 80 Olive Ridley turtles walking back to the sea."
In July last year, an adult Olive Ridley turtle was rescued from Juhu beach in suburban Mumbai. Animal activists had rushed the turtle to a local vet clinic.
A warm welcome to the latest migrants at #VersovaBeach, Mumbai. They are the loveliest guests in our city. God knows from where they have arrived. Congratulations to @AfrozShah1 for becoming host of these beautiful turtles.# pic.twitter.com/3Qyxs9WYyHSanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) March 22, 2018
The Olive Ridley sea turtle also known as the Pacific Ridley, is a medium-sized turtle found in warm and tropical waters, mostly in the Pacific and Indian Oceans.