Old Pension Scheme 'Possible For Every State': Rajasthan Chief Minister

Ashok Gehlot said that Rajasthan has emerged as a model state in the country. (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the Centre will have to implement the Old Pension Scheme for employees across the country as done by his government in the state.

Sharing the video of a protest held in Delhi on Sunday demanding the implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS), Ashok Gehlot wrote on X, "OPS was implemented for the first time in Rajasthan on humanitarian ground. CAG, National Human Rights Commission and other judicial institutions have raised questions over NPS (New Pension Scheme)."

राजस्थान में मानवीय दृष्टिकोण से सर्वप्रथम OPS लागू किया गया।



CAG, मानवाधिकार आयोग व अन्य न्यायिक संस्थाएं NPS पर प्रश्नचिन्ह लगा चुकी हैं।



यह विडंबना है कि आर्मी, नेवी, एयरफोर्स में तो OPS है जबकि BSF, CISF, CRPF समेत तमाम अर्द्धसैनिक बलों में NPS है। देश की सुरक्षा में… pic.twitter.com/XO0PxfBE7p — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 2, 2023

Ashok Gehlot also said it is ironical that the Army, the Navy and the Air Force have benefits of OPS whereas personnel of paramilitary forces including BSF, CISF, and CRPF are covered under the NPS. "Why this discrimination among the units involved in the security of the country?" he said.

He claimed that in the interest of social security and employees, the Central government will have to implement the OPS.

Later, talking to reporters here on the sidelines of a programme organized on Gandhi Jayanti, Mr Gehlot said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should guarantee that the Centre will also implement the schemes of the Rajasthan government.

He said, "Give a guarantee that Right to Social Security law and Rs 25 lakh health insurance scheme will be implemented." The chief minister reiterated that PM Modi should also guarantee that if the BJP government is formed in the state, then no scheme of the current state government will be stopped.

After Ashok Gehlot's remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Chittorgarh said Chief Minister Gehlot has already "accepted defeat" by requesting him not to stop schemes initiated by the Congress government in Rajasthan, and gave a "guarantee" that the BJP will not stop any scheme but only try to improve it.

Ashok Gehlot also said that it is not difficult for the Centre to provide Rs 25 lakh health insurance.

"We have not done such work which is impossible for them (Centre). It is possible for every state. Talk to us. Invite us, our officers will go to tell them," he said.

He said that Rajasthan has emerged as a model state in the country.

