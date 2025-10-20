Ola Moves High Court After Employee's Suicide Note Alleges Exploitation

Ola Electric has moved the Karnataka High Court challenging a First Information Report (FIR) against the company over the suicide of a 38-year-old employee, allegedly due to mental harassment and financial exploitation.

In a statement issued on Monday, the company said the victim - A Aravind - "had not raised any complaint or grievance regarding this employment or any harassment". "His role also did not involve any direct interaction with the company's top management, including the promoter," it said.

"We have challenged the registration of the FIR before the Honble Karnataka High Court and protective orders have been passed in favor of Ola Electric and its officials," it added.

The employee left behind a suicide note in which he accused his seniors, including Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal, of mental harassment and financial exploitation.

""We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of our colleague, Aravind, and our thoughts remain with his family during this difficult time. Aravind had been associated with Ola Electric for over three and a half years and was based at our headquarters in Bangalore," the company spokesperson said.

In order to provide immediate support to the family, the company promptly facilitated the full and final settlement to his bank account. Ola Electric is fully cooperating with the authorities in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive workplace for all employees," it added.

According to police officials, Aravind had been working as a homologation engineer since 2022 at Ola Electric. On September 28, he consumed poison at his house in Bengaluru's Chikkalasandra. He was rushed to a hospital when he succumbed later in the day.

Aravind's brother told reporters that a suicide note recovered from the house named another engineer, Subrat Kumar Das, and Aggarwal of mental torture and, salary and allowances' denial,

He said that a bank transfer of Rs 17,46,313 was made to the employee's account two days after his death. He claimed that when he approached Ola for a clarification, he received vague responses from Das.