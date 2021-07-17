Officials Visit Suvendu Adhikari's Home To Probe His Bodyguard's Death

Suvendu Adhikari's bodyguard died by suicide in 2018 (File)

Officials of West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) visited BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari's residence in Kanthi Saturday, the second time this week, as part of its probe into the unnatural death of his security guard three years ago, a senior officer said.

A four-member team of CID detectives reconstructed the scene of Subhabrata Chakraborty's reported suicide, he said.

Mr Chakraborty, a personnel of the state armed police force, had allegedly shot himself with his service revolver in 2018. His wife, Suparna, recently filed a complaint demanding a fresh probe into his death.

According to the CID officer, the officials have prepared a "sketch map" to get a better understanding of the incident.

"We will not be able to divulge the details. All we can say is we have not faced any resistance from the residents of the building. We will revisit the place for our probe, if necessary," he maintained.

The state-run agency has so far questioned at least 11 policemen - three police officers and eight constables - in connection with their probe, he added.

On Wednesday, too, the CID team had visited the Adhikari household in Bengal's Purba Medinipur district in connection with the probe.

Suvendu Adhikari's brother and Tamluk MP Dibyendu Ashikari said, "They can come here a hundred times, we will keep cooperating... We have so far helped by providing answers to all their queries."