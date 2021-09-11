"Office Not Kept In Loop While Initiating Action Against MLAs": Bengal Speaker

West Bengal Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay Saturday said he has asked CBI and ED to explain why no permission had been taken from the speaker's office before submitting chargesheets to members of the legislature in recent times.

Mr Bandopadhyay said the speaker's office was not kept in the loop and no permission was taken from it while initiating action against the elected representatives.

Several legislators of the ruling Trinamool Congress, including ministers, had been chargesheeted and even arrested in recent times for their alleged involvement in ponzy scam cases and the Narada case.

Mr Bandyopadhyay told PTI "I have sought explanation from CBI and ED why the speaker's office is not being informed while framing chargesheets against MLAs and summoning them. The letter has been drafted and sent to the city offices of the two central agencies on Friday.

"As the ED and CBI offices were closed on Friday the letter could not be delivered. It will be reaching them the next working day," he said.

TMC leaders like Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Kunal Ghosh had maintained that the investigating agencies always inform the speaker of the Lok Sabha for any such action (chargesheet) against MPs but the practice is not followed with regard to MLAs in Bengal.

It is the norm to intimate the head of the house concerned before its member - MP, MLA or MLC is arrested, detained or convicted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)