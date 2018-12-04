Odisha's New Programme For Transparency, Awareness Of Government Schemes

The programme is a sub-scheme of the Odisha government's flagship Ama Gaon Ama Bikas Yojana.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a new programme for transparency and awareness on various government schemes.

The programme, the Peoples Empowerment Enabling Transparency and Accountability or PEETHA aims to improve transparency in the distribution of individual and social benefits.

"I am pleased to announce PEETHA. This initiative will create awareness about various schemes of the government and improve transparency," CM Patnaik said.

He said the PEETHA is a sub-scheme of the Odisha government's flagship Ama Gaon Ama Bikas Yojana.

As part of the initiative, camps will be organised at the gram panchayat level from the 15th to the 20th of each month, beginning December 2018.

Every month, the best panchayat in each Block will be given Rs 5 lakh for organising PEETHA. Upon completion of the camps, the best panchayats in each district will be awarded at the district Level, CM Patnaik said.

Similarly, panchayats, blocks and best districts will be awarded with special funds at the state level, he said.