Odisha's Jagannath Temple To Remain Closed From December 31 To January 2

The famed Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri will remain closed for devotees from December 31 to January 2, an official said on Friday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the 'Chhattisha Nijog' (the temple's top body), said Krishan Kumar, the chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.

The decision was taken keeping in view the possible rush on New Year's day amid the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, he said.

