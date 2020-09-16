Heavy Rain Likely In Odisha Early Next Week, Says Met Office

Odisha News: The state saw extremely heavy rain and flood-like situation earlier (File Photo)

Monsoon 2020 updates: A fresh low-pressure area developing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger heavy rainfall for four days in Odisha next week, the Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday. In view of the weather forecast, the Odisha government asked the district officials to closely monitor the situation. Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena asked the Collectors to be ready to deal with any situation and take appropriate action. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea,

"A low-pressure area is likely to develop over northeast Bay of Bengal and surrounding areas around September 20," said HR Biswas, the director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar. Under its influence, there will be widespread rainfall in Odisha from September 20 to 23, he said. Squally weather with wind speed reaching up to 45-55 km/hour is expected over the northeast Bay of Bengal, Mr Biswas added.

This will be the seventh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal since the first week of August. Five back-to-back low-pressure systems developed on August 4, 9, 13, 19 and 24 had triggered very heavy

rainfall in many parts of Odisha, which created a flood-like situations in several areas. Similarly, a low-pressure area had formed over the Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast on September 13, triggering extremely heavy rain in south Odisha.