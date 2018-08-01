Odisha Tutor Arrested For Allegedly Raping Five Minors Over 2 Years

The tortured girls are aged between 8 and 15 years (Representational)

A private tutor was arrested today for allegedly raping at least five minor students in over two years in Odisha's Deogarh district, police said.

The man was arrested from Taleisar village in Kundheigola area after the mother of a girl lodged a complaint yesterday against the 44-year-old man accusing him of the crime, the police said.

The man, who gave private tuitions for students at his residence, used to take the girls to a different room on the pretext of giving special classes and sexually abused them there, a police officer said.

The tortured girls are aged between 8 and 15 years, he said.

Though the tutor had been committing the crime for over two years and some girls had spoken to their parents about it none of them lodged any complaint and chose to pull out their wards from the tuitions.

When the man abused another girl yesterday, her parents confronted him. The parents of other girls who had been abused too came came forward and complained to the police, he said.

Following the complaint, the teacher was arrested on the basis of complaints received from the parents of the girls, inspector in-charge of Kundheigola police station Ratnakar Mallick said.

Investigation is underway and five girls were sent for medical examination, he added.